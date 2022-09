The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

India Women defeated England Women by 88 runs in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) at Canterbury, England yesterday.

The scores: England Women 333-5 off 50 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 143 not out off 111 balls, Harleen Deol 58, Smriti Mandhana 40), England Women 245 off 44.2 overs (Danni Wyatt 65 off 58 balls, Alice Capsey 39 off 36 balls, Renuka Singh 4-57, Dayalan Hemalatha 2-6).

India Women have a 2-0 winning lead in the 3-match series.