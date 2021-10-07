India’s $99 billion man is opening the country’s first 7-Eleven

Reliance Retail, the commerce arm of Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate, announced Thursday that it will open India’s first 7-Eleven stores, just days after the quick-service chain lost its local partner.

The two don’t appear to be wasting any time: Reliance says that the first 7-Eleven store will open in Mumbai on Saturday, just two days away.

“This will be followed by a rapid rollout in key neighborhoods and commercial areas,” with an initial focus on the Greater Mumbai area, Reliance Retail added in a statement. The shops are expected to offer customers drinks and snacks that are customized based on local preferences.

Ambani is India’s richest person, with a net worth of $99.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index . Isha Ambani, his daughter and a director of Reliance Retail, helped announce the deal.