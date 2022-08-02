Influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson’s Cop Boyfriend Charged With Murder

The Jamaica Constabulary Force announced on Tuesday afternoon that Constable Noel Maitland is being charged for the murder of Donna-Lee Donaldson. Donaldson has been missing since mid-July and Maitland is her boyfriend.

Donna-Lee Donaldson body has not been found and police are currently conducting searches to locate any evidence of her body. Maitland, who is also a music producer, is also going to be charged for concealing Donaldson’s body.

According to DCP Fitz Bailey, the evidence against Maitland include telephone data and forensic evidence which suggested that she was murdered in his Chelsea Manor apartment. These include Donaldson’s blood found on a curtain and also evidence of a significant amount of blood on Maitland’s couch.

“Based on the investigation, we believe that Miss Donaldson was killed on Tuesday the 12th of July, this was supported by Forensics and technology,” Bailey told reporters on Tuesday.

Although Mailand’s baby mother Kathanya Smith has not been arrested, the police surmise that he received help in covering up the crime. Police say that cyber-forensic data rule her out as a suspect.

On Tuesday afternoon, Maitland who is the founder of a music label, One Time Label, was removed from the Grants Pen police lock-ups where he was being held after it was reported that a high-profile entertainer had been allowed to visit him sometime last week. The visitor who is yet unnamed was not granted permission but was allowed to visit by a policeman at the station.

The police officer has been transferred pending an investigation into the incident.

In the meantime, social media users are reacting to the news that Maitland was charged with her murder. He was long implicated in the incident but was only arrested following pressure from protests for his arrest. Maitland was arrested on July 27 while Donna Lee was reported missing on July 13 by her mother. The young lady was last seen alive by her mother on July 11 when Maitland picked her up from her home.

“We believe Miss Donaldson was killed Tuesday the 12 of July… between the hours of 4pm and 8pm.”

There are speculations that her body may have been disposed of at the Riverton City dump but the police said on Tuesday that efforts to locate her body were futile.