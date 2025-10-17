Insurance Institute of SVG to host its 24th Annual Educational Conference 

An image showing participants of the 20th Annual Insurance Education Conference of the Association of Insurance Institutes of the Caribbean (AIIC), hosted by The Insurance Institute of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (TIISVG), as posted by TIISVG.

By Admin. Updated 4:49 p.m., Friday, October 17, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

The Insurance Institute of SVG (TIISVG) will be hosting the 24th AIIC (Association of Insurance Institutes of the Caribbean) Annual Education Conference from the 5th to 8th November 2025.

The Insurance Institute of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a non-profit organization established in 1997, has over the years collaborated with the AIIC with a mission to foster professional development through education and training in the insurance and risk-management sectors. The AIIC was established to provide professional development, certification, and educational programs for the insurance industry within the Caribbean

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the AIIC Conference. This year’s conference aims to bring together professionals from across the insurance and financial sectors to explore innovations, regulatory transformation, resilience strategies, and the role of technology in shaping the future of the industry.

Through a dynamic mix of keynote presentations and interactive panel discussions, the event will provide a platform for knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, and the exchange of best practices, while also fostering stronger regional collaboration and preparing participants to navigate emerging challenges and opportunities in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

The deadline for registration is 24th October 2025. Persons who are interested can register using the link below, or send an email to [email protected].

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdGS3TkIN22o1BHWS4h9P1ZY3Z6h_XJGjELMR2u_voOW0y-1w/viewform?pli=1 “

This information was provided by The Insurance Institute of St.Vincent and the Grenadines.