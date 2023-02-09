Integrity Commission to act on those who didn’t declare

Black Immigrant Daily News

File photo: Symon de Nobriga. Photo by Sureash Cholai

HAVING named dozens of public officials who have not officially declared their assets and income, the Integrity Commission said it was going to court to try to force them to comply, in a paid advertisement in Newsday on Monday. The ad listed non-declarants for each year from 2014-2021.

Prominent MPs and senators featured among the dozens of individuals named as having not yet filed declarations, as listed in the online TT Gazette on February 1.

These annual declarations are required of each public officially to compare their income to their assets and liabilities, under the Integrity in Public Life Act.

The paid press ad said the commission now intended to seek exparte injunctions in the High Court for orders to direct these persons to comply with the act.

Quoting the act, the ad said anyone who failed to comply with the court’s directions commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of $150,000.

The commission urged people in public life that all outstanding declarations should be submitted without delay.

The parliamentarians on the recent list of non-declarants included 18 Government members and seven Opposition, plus several independent senators and acting/temporary senators.

The list also included permanent secretaries, local government councillors and members of boards of public entities.

Failing to file in 2021:

Govt MPs:

Stuart Young, Pennelope Beckles, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Marvin Gonzales, Stephen McClashie, Brian Manning, Symon de Nobriga and Keith Scotland.

Govt senators:

Clarence Rambharat, Paula Gopee-Scoon, Allyson West, Randall Mitchell, Hassel Bacchus, Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing, Yokymma Bethelmy and Dr Muhammed Yunus Ibrahim.

Opposition MPs:

David Lee, Dr Roodal Moonilal, Dinesh Rambally and Ravi Ratiram.

Opposition Senators:

Jearlean John, Jayanti Lutchmedial and Damian Lyder.

Temporary/acting senators:

Ndale Young, Augustus Thomas, Harvey Borris, Renuka Rambhajan, Dr Tim Gopeesingh and Terron Mohan.

NewsAmericasNow.com