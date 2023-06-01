Inter-American Conference will see representation from SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be represented at the Inter-American Conference in the Bahamas next week.

A five member delegation will attend the conference from June 5th to 8th with the theme “Leadership and Sustainability: Local Solutions to Global Challenges”.

The delegation includes President of the Red Cross Society – Alston Anderson, Director General – Dora James, and volunteers Shanette Bowens, Ashankie Laidlow and Kishur Hamlet.

The Conference will seek to promote cooperation and networking among Red Crosses in the region around common humanitarian concerns and challenges.

It will also agree on common strategies for the implementation in the region of the decisions of the General Assembly, the Council of Delegates and the International Conference.

Delegates will also formulate proposals for the Governing Board on matters related to the General Assembly and the statutory bodies of the Movement.

This year’s conference is expected to be attended by approximately 130 people, including representatives from 34 Red Cross National Societies in the region.

