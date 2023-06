Intern Caribbean Airways is advising all customers that services to the Southern Caribbean will be suspended today, June 22nd due to the passage of Tropical Storm Bret.

The suspension will affect all flights to and from Antigua, Dominica, Guyana, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St, Lucia, St. Vincent and Barbados.

Regular Service resumes on Friday June 23rd.

Photo credit: InterCaribbean Airways