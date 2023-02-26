InterCaribbean Airways to provide service out of Bridgetown and San Juan into St. Kitts

Black Immigrant Daily News

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority has negotiated a settlement with InterCaribbean Airways (ICA) to initiate a same-day travel option from Barbados and San Juan to St. Kitts and one-stop service to the wider Caribbean, thereby assisting with international airlift challenges and strengthening regional integration.

This is a significant development for St. Kitts and Nevis and the entire region, particularly in the face of the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic and external threats.

Minister of Tourism Marsha Henderson, in her address on February 23, stated that the service from the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados is scheduled to commence on Sunday, March 12, 2023, with an Embraer-120 aircraft with a seating capacity of 30 servicing St. Kitts from Barbados three times weekly on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays with “one-stop connectivity via Barbados to Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Dominica, Georgetown, Guyana, and soon-to-come Port of Spain.” The San Juan service will be announced shortly.

Minister Henderson further added, “This development is undoubtedly significant for St. Kitts and Nevis and the entire region.”

“The St. Kitts Nevis Labour-led administration will continue to work with our regional and international partners to ensure that we deliver for you, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” she said. “The future of the tourism industry in St. Kitts and Nevis is bright, and I am optimistic that together we can take the industry to even greater levels.”

Prior to the pandemic, the Caribbean was the second largest source market for travel to St. Kitts and Nevis where it was driven by business, visits from friends and relatives and events such as CPL (Caribbean Premier League), Carnival and the St. Kitts Music Festival.

