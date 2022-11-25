International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women being observed today

Black Immigrant Daily News

Today is being observed as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines join the global campaign to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against Women and Girls, through the Sixteen Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence.

The Gender Affairs Department is hosting several activities from today November 25th with the theme “A Brighter Future for all – Free from Gender Based Violence”.

The activities will begin with an opening ceremony and rally around Kingstown, and will continue with a Church Service on November 27th.

Other activities include Radio Programs; a Social media Campaign for Activists and Advocates; Awareness Campaigns; an In-House Gender Based violence Staff Training and a Panel Discussion

The activities will culminate on December 10th, Human Rights Day with the unveiling of a Gender based violence Mural

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that runs from November 25th to December 10th, Human Rights Day.

