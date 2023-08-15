Invest Caribbean Joins The Caribbean Export Team For CIF 2023

NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Aug. 29, 2023: Invest Caribbean, the 11-year-old global private sector investment agency for the Caribbean, has officially joined the team of The Caribbean Export Development Agency, (Caribbean Export), in preparation for the highly anticipated 2023 Caribbean Investment Forum, CIF 2023.

Led by CEO Ms. Felicia J. Persaud, the Invest Caribbean team will collaborate closely with Caribbean Export on the selection and packaging of several bankable projects for presentation to investors at the forthcoming investment conference from October 23 to 25, 2023 at Atlantis in The Bahamas.

Presented by Caribbean Export in partnership with the European Union, the Government of The Bahamas, and the CARICOM Secretariat, CIF 2023 aims “to drive the Caribbean’s economic transformation, foster job creation, and bridge investment gaps.”

The event’s inclusive platform seeks to accelerate regional growth through strategic private investments in four pivotal investment sectors: agriculture technology, renewable energy, digital business (including e-commerce, innovation, and FinTech), as well as logistics and transport.

Anticipating an audience of over 800 participants, the conference, according to its organizers, “aims to attract investments that will expedite the transition to a more sustainable and technologically advanced Caribbean economy, while elevating the region’s visibility as a prime investment hub.”

Deodat Maharaj, Executive Director at Caribbean Export, extended an invitation to strategic investors, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and other institutional investors. “From agriculture and agribusiness to energy, ICT, infrastructure, and financial services, CIF 2023 is committed to advancing your investment prospects as we continue on an exciting journey to shape a Bold New Caribbean,” he stated.

Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, I. Chester Cooper, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “The Bahamas is honored to host the Caribbean Investment Forum, the region’s premier investment conference. This Forum is a singular opportunity to showcase the myriad of investment opportunities available across our 16-island destination, spanning sectors from tourism and agriculture to renewable energy, wellness, and digital innovation.”

ICN’s CEO, Felicia J. Persaud, said the team looks forward to the synergistic relationship as both agencies’ goals remain telling the global story that the Caribbean is “muy caliente too” for investments.

The Caribbean Export Development Agency is a regional trade and investment promotion agency, that remains dedicated to propelling the economic transformation of the Caribbean.

Invest Caribbean was founded in 2011 by Persaud and has been the consistent conduit between private and institutional funders and governments, and private sector developers in the Caribbean region specifically. Its main focus has been since, on promoting investment in the Caribbean and matching developers and businesses with the best possible funding options available globally. Additionally, ICN offers project packaging, bond market raises, SEC filings and global marketing and brand promotion.

It has been lauded by both regional governments and top global CEOs alike, including Sir Richard Branson, for its effectiveness in being the matchmaker between funders and developers. In 2021, it was Invest Caribbean that joined with Caribbean nationals globally, and the government of Jamaica to celebrate the election of the US’ first Caribbean American Vice President, Kamala Harris. For more log on to investcaribbeannow.com.