Invest SVG to host a Drum and Dance event

This country’s Investment Promotions Firm, Invest SVG will host a Drum and Dance event on October 27th, to celebrate the 43rd Anniversary of Independence.

The event will be held as part of the Everything Vincy Expo, which will be held from October 24th to 28th at the Geest Terminal in Kingstown.

Deputy Executive Director at Invest SVG Nadine Agard said the Drum and Dance event will showcase the culture of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/DRUM-AND-DANCE.mp3

Ms Agard said the Expo will culminate on Friday October 28th with an event which features fashion and music.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/FASHION-AND-MUSIC.mp3

The 2022 Everything Vincy Expo will be held with the theme: BEEFF which is an acronym for Business, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship, Food and Fashion.