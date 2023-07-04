Investigations continue into the attack of Cuban Medical Doctor

Police are investigating an incident which occurred here on the weekend, and resulted in serious injury to a Cuban Medical Doctor attached to the Levi Latham Health Centre.

According to the Police, reports indicate that Alfredo Batista, 53, was on his way home to McKies Hill after attending the Calypso semifinals at Victoria Park when he was attacked by three unknown assailants outside His Majesty’s Prison.

Dr. Batista sustained a wound to the abdomen, and is currently warded in the Intensive Care Unit at the Milton Cato Memorial.

Members of the public who have information that can help with the investigation are encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1-784-456-1810 or 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4837 or 999/911.

The Police say all calls will be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.