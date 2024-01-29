Investigations have been launched into the alleged abuse of a 10 year old boy by police

An immediate investigation has been launched into allegations of abuse and misbehavior by police toward a 10 year-old minor.

According to a release by the police the Commissioner of Police (Ag) Enville Williams and other senior rank and file was made aware of the matter and the officers implicated in the allegation were paraded before the Williams yesterday at Police Headquarters in Kingstown.

Consequently, an immediate investigation into the matter was launched, and the appropriate action will be taken upon completion of the said investigation.

The release states that a senior police officer attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) – South Central Division was assigned to conduct the investigation.

The public is asked to bear with the police as they probe this matter.

The release further adds that, while the allegations are painful to listen to, we must strive to be fair to all parties involved. We, however, wish to reiterate that the police force is an organization that does not operate outside of the laws of St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and no officer will be tolerated if he or she chooses to do so.

Police Abuse and allegations of police abuse are not policies of the RSVGPF. Any police officer who is found culpable for such allegations will be dealt with in accordance with the law.