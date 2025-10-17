Iran condemns ongoing Israeli attacks in Lebanon as ‘ceasefire violation’ 

Iran has slammed continued Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon as a breach of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah negotiated last November.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement on Friday that the near daily attacks were a “clear violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The statement also called out France and the United States – who are guarantors of the truce – for “continued inaction and appeasement” towards Israel over what the “repeated violation” of the deal.

In the latest attacks, Lebanon said on Thursday that Israel had killed one person and wounded seven in attacks on the southern Lebanese village of Ansar.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the attacks the previous day had struck civilian facilities and denounced what he described as a breach of the ceasefire.

The Israeli military said it had targeted Hezbollah and allied groups.

The incident marked the latest strikes in an almost unbroken pattern of daily Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory since the ceasefire deal was struck in November 2024, after more than a year of fierce hostilities that culminated in two months of open war.

Lebanese authorities last week foiled an Israeli plot to carry out bombings and assassinations at a commemoration for former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated by Israel.

In August, the Lebanese government made a decision to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year, but Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has firmly rejected the mounting pressure.

However, the Iran-aligned group has been severely weakened by its most recent hostilities with Israel and the overthrow of key ally Bashar al-Assad, who it helped prop up in neighbouring Syria during its civil war.

Lebanese officials are now saying that resources are too limited to meet the deadline, but that they are aiming to fully clear a stretch along the Lebanon-Israel border, defined as south of the Litani River, by the end of November before moving into further phases.

Iran was also hit by Israeli and US strikes on its nuclear facilities during a 12-day war with Israel this year.

The continuing attacks in Lebanon come as Israel continues to restrict the flow of aid for Palestinians despite a ceasefire in Gaza.