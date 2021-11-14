Iran earthquake of 6.3 magnitude kills at least one person

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Northern parts of the port city of Bandar Abbas experienced an electricity outage due to collapses of electricity lamp posts, Masoud Sadeghi, managing director of the Tanavir Company which is in charge of Iran’s electricity distribution, told state TV.

The same region felt another earthquake shortly before — with a magnitude of 6.0 and a depth of 5.6 kilometers, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Bayrom Nejad — the head of Iran’s seismology center — confirmed the two quakes struck between the towns of Laft and Dargahan.

According to USGS, no tsunami warnings are currently in place for either of the quakes.

