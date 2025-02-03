blinking-dotLive updates,

Palestinians walk through the rubble of houses and buildings destroyed during the Israeli offensive, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Video Duration 00 minutes 39 seconds play-arrow00:39

Gaza authorities revise war death toll to 61,700

  • More medical evacuees are set to leave the Gaza Strip, while talks to extend a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas are due to get under way.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to begin discussions on the second phase of the ceasefire as he visits Washington, DC for talks with US officials and President Donald Trump.