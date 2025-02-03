World News
Iran warns against ethnic cleansing of Palestinians as Netanyahu visits US
03 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- More medical evacuees are set to leave the Gaza Strip, while talks to extend a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas are due to get under way.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to begin discussions on the second phase of the ceasefire as he visits Washington, DC for talks with US officials and President Donald Trump.