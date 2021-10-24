Iranian governor slapped amid public speech

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Zeinolabedin Khorram, the new governor of East Azerbaijan province, was on stage delivering a speech at the Imam Khomeini Mosque in the northeastern city of Tabriz when the incident took place.

A video posted online by Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency shows a man calmly walking up to Khorram, slapping him in the face and then shoving him. Security guards can then be seen running toward the offender and pulling him off stage.

It was a rare breach of security in Iran — the event was attended by the country’s Interior Minister, representatives of Ayatollah Khamenei’s office and other state officials.

The semi-official news agency Tasnim identified the offender as Ayoub Alizadeh, a member of the country’s armed forces.

