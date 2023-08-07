ISOC SVG to host the local leg of a regional ICT event here in SVG

The Internet Society St. Vincent and The Grenadines (ISOC SVG) will host the local leg of a regional ICT event here from Wednesday August 9.

The event has been dubbed the ICT Roadshow, and is being held in collaboration with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), – Latin America and the Caribbean Internet (LAC-i) Roadshow and the Caribbean Network Operators Group (CARIBNOG).

The Roadshow will be held at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown from August 9-11, with the theme: Internet for All – Securing our Digital Future.

It commences on Wednesday August 9, with the hosting of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) with the theme: The Impact of Digital Transformation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This session will bring together multi-stakeholder groups and individuals to discuss and share good practices on Internet governance issues. It is also aimed at promoting a common understanding of how to maximize Internet opportunities and address different types of challenges that arise.

President of ISOC-SVG Roxanne John, says the three-day event underscores the importance of creating a platform for multi stakeholders to meet and share knowledge and insights on internet development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Photo credit: ISOC SVG