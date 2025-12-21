locks the free flow of desperately needed humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian territory.

Gaza civil defence teams rescue 5 Palestinians trapped under rubble of collapsed house

Published On 21 Dec 202521 Dec 2025

  • One more Palestinian has been killed by the Israeli army in Gaza in its latest violation of a ceasefire that came into effect in October.
  • Five people have been rescued in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City after the roof of a three-storey building collapsed.