Palestinian relatives of the Abu Shaban family stand around the bodies of their loved ones at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza

Israeli tank fire targets car in Gaza City: Attack kills 11 members of a Palestinian family

By Usaid Siddiqui and Faisal Ali

Published On 19 Oct 202519 Oct 2025

  • The Israeli army has committed 47 violations of the ceasefire agreement since it came into force in early October, killing 38 people and wounding 143, Palestinian officials say.
  • Israel says the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed “until further notice” as PM Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Hamas of not doing enough to retrieve the captives’ bodies.