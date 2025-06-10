blinking-dotLive updates,

a man carries a small child injured in an attack as people nearby express dismay

Israeli navy towed the Madleen aid boat into the port of Ashdod

  • Israeli forces have killed at least 60 Palestinians in Gaza on Monday, including at least 14 people near the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s (GHF) aid centre in southern Rafah.
  • Israel has detained the Madleen’s 12 crew members, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Al Jazeera journalist Omar Faiad, after towing the aid ship to Israel’s Ashdod Port, their lawyer told Al Jazeera.