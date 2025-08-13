blinking-dotLive updates,

GAZA CITY, GAZA - AUGUST 12: A man hugs the lifeless body of a person who were killed in an Israeli attack, at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on August 12, 2025. ( Abdalhkem Abu Riash - Anadolu Agency )

  • Israeli forces killed at least 73 Palestinians in attacks across Gaza on Tuesday, as two more Palestinians – a six-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man – died from Israel’s forced starvation campaign, Gaza’s Health Ministry says.
  • Protests have continued around the world against Israel’s targeted assassination of four Al Jazeera journalists and two freelancers in Gaza.