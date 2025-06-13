World News
ISRAEL LAUNCHES ‘MAJOR STRIKE’ ON IRAN
12 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- Iranian media outlets report explosions northeast of the capital Tehran after a wave of Israeli attacks.
- Times of Israel says the Israeli air force is launching a “major strike” on Iran.
Related News
20 May 2025
US judge indicates deportations to South Sudan likely violated court order
21 May 2025
India says Maoist rebel chief killed in ‘breakthrough’ blow
31 May 2025
Saudi Arabia says it will jointly fund Syria state salaries with Qatar
07 June 2025