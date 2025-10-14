two young boys carry boxes and bags

Image of victory: Israel claims total victory but is that the case?

Published On 15 Oct 202515 Oct 2025

  • Hamas has handed over the bodies of four more Israelis to the Red Cross, bringing the number of released deceased captives to eight.
  • Israel says it will only allow half the agreed number of aid trucks into Gaza and has delayed the opening of the Rafah Crossing, citing the slow release of the dead captives. Some 20 bodies are still in Gaza.