World News

Israeli female soldier released in Gaza as part of ceasefire deal 

30 January 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

BREAKING,

An Israeli female soldier held in Gaza has been released in the third phase of a ceasefire and captive exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.

The release of Agam Berger took place on Thursday as the captive emerged from under the rubble at the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza that has repeatedly been targeted by Israeli forces since it launched its war on Gaza in October 2023.

A total of eight captives are due to be released today, including five Thai nationals and three Israelis.

The release of captives on Thursday will be taking place at locations across Gaza, including outside what used to be the house of former Hamas political chief Yahya Sinwar in the southern city of Khan Younis.

For all the latest on the release and what’s happening in Gaza, you can follow our live coverage here.

In return, Israel is due to release 110 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons later today.

Last Saturday, Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers held in Gaza and 200 Palestinians were released from Israeli jails as part of the agreement that halted more than 15 months of war.

More to come …

gaza captive
[REUTERS]

 

