World News
Israeli forces kill 5 in West Bank as 37 wounded Palestinians evacuate Gaza
01 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- Israeli forces kill 5 people, including a 16-year-old boy, in three separate bombings in the Jenin area in the occupied West Bank.
- The attacks come as 37 Palestinians, including children wounded in Israel’s war, evacuat Gaza for Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, which opened for the first time in nine months on Saturday.
Related News
16 January 2025
Israeli attacks kill 30 Palestinians in Gaza after ceasefire deal announced
24 January 2025
Why is Trump releasing the last files on JFK, RFL, MLK assassinations?
30 January 2025
Does Donald Trump plan to force Gaza’s population to neighbouring states?
13 January 2025