Jada Kingdom Twerks On Pardi Have Megan Thee Stallion Fans In A Tizzy

Jada Kingdom and Pardison Fontaine are living it up despite him getting flak from the Hotties fanbase over speculation that he was caught cheating on the head Hottie.

The couple made it official in September, but despite Megan Thee Stallion’s fans gunning for him, he and Jada appear to be going strong as they were seen partying it up over the weekend. It’s the first time they’ve been spotted publicly since Megan’s “Cobra” lyrics led fans to believe that Pardi cheated on his Houston-grown ex-girlfriend, and Jada later came out to deny that she was the girl caught in bed with him.

A video has gone viral showing Jada Kingdom and Pardison Fontaine bussing a whine to her song “Turn Me On” while their friends boost them up. In the video, Pardi is seen bending Jada over while taking a shot. The “GPP” artiste also blushes as Pardi flings her hair out of the way.

The couple were attending the popular brunch party Rise and Toast, which Jada hosted at The Urban. Patrons at the event who spotted Jada also reacted to her, keeping the crowd entertained.

“At Rise & Toast and Jada Kingdom is here. I understand I understand,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “I wanna run go rise and toast but Jada kingdom there and I can bother with the excitement,” another fan said.

“PARDI cannot handle Jada Kingdom,” another fan said, laughing. “Pardi supporting his boo Jada Kingdom at her hosting is cute,” one female said.

The couple have been publicly dating since September, when they popped out for New York Fashion Weekend.

Before Pardison Fontaine, Jada Kingdom was linked to Burna Boy, who she was spotted out in London with as she celebrated his birthday earlier this year and later in the Netherlands. The Afrobeats artiste did not confirm that they were dating, but he did confirm that a Birkin bag Jada showed off on IG was from him.

Burna Boy also reacted to news of Jada stepping out with Pardi this year while seemingly accepting defeat. “All I can say is…. City Boyz is UP,” the Nigerian artiste wrote.

Jada Kingdom has never confirm or deny her rumored relationship with Burna Boy. However, the two were spotted partying together in London for his birthday over the summer. Megan Thee Stallion also did not mentioned Pardi and Jada by name, but her fans linked her “Cobra” lyrics to the two stars.