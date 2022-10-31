Jada Ross-Miss Lotto crowned Miss SVG 2022

Newly-crowned Miss SVG 2022 Jada Ross says the feeling is surreal after being crowned on Saturday.

Miss Ross who appeared as Miss Lotto, took the awards for Best Interview and Best Talent in 2022 Miss SVG Pageant which was held on Saturday with the theme: The Royal Return.

She said she is extremely grateful, as the journey to the title was challenging.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/JADA-RESPONSE.mp3

Ms. Ross will receive a three-year University scholarship valued at 80-thousand EC dollars among other prizes.