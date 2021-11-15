Jamaica and El Salvador draw in their CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers match

An Alex Roldan goal in the 90th minute canceled out a Michail Antonio goal in the 82nd minute as El Salvador and Jamaica played to a 1-1 draw in their CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers on Friday night in San Salvador.

The first half ended goalless despite a sequence in the 39th minute from a corner kick in which El Salvador attempted two long-range shots, both of which hit the crossbar.

Jamaica thought it may have had the winner with Antonio scoring his first-ever Jamaica goal late in the second half for a 1-0 lead. The attacker took the ball on the left side and charged forward, beating two of El Salvador’s defenders, but goalkeeper, Mario Gonzalez cleverly tipped the ball over the onrushing shot-stopper.

El Salvador scored the equaliser after captain, Roldan, got into the box in the 90th minute and headed in a cross from the right side. Next, El Salvador will meet Panama in Panama tomorrow, while Jamaica will meet the USA in Kingston.