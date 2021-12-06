Jamaica defeated England 63-53 in the England Roses Vitality Series

Jhaniele Fowler scored 57 goals as Jamaica defeated England 63-53 for a consolation victory in the England Roses Vitality Series which ended yesterday in England.

England coming off their dominating 66-47 victory over Jamaica last Saturday, seemed to play with lesser intensity as England experimented with their team.

Jamaica played much better than in their two previous matches, successfully getting their passes into Fowler, who missed only three attempts to goal in the game. Shanice Beckford scored five of her eight attempts.

Jamaica led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 32-24 at half-time thanks in large part to the defensive work of Shamera Sterling, who was outstanding in disrupting England’s attack and was named Most Valuable Player.

It was through her work alongside Kadie-Ann Dehaney that Jamaica extended their lead in the second quarter. England, however rallied in the third quarter when they levelled 16-16 to keep the lead at eight going into the final quarter.

However, Jamaica, desperate to take something away from the series, managed to regain their composure and held on for the confidence-boosting 67-47 victory.