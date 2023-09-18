Jamaica Tallawahs defeats St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Defending Champions, Jamaica Tallawahs stayed in contention for a spot in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoffs last Saturday with a 59-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 178-7 off 20 overs (Shamar Springer 38, Fabian Allen 33), St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 119 off 17.3 overs (Yannic Cariah 65, Mohammad Amir 4-19, Imad Wasim 3-25.

It was the seventh defeat in the Tournament for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots who have won only one match with two matches abandoned because of rain.