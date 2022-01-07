Jamaica to host the 49th CARIFTA games – NBC SVG

Jamaica’s Minister of Sports, Olivia “Babsy” Grange said that Jamaica was ready to stage the 49th CARIFTA Games in April, and that if the situations permit, spectators could be allowed to attend the event.

The three-day meet, one of the premier junior track and field championships in the world, is scheduled for 16th to 18th April at National Stadium in Kingston. It will be held for the first time since 2019 after the last two events were cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Championship was originally to be held in Guyana after it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 in Bermuda, but last year, Guyana indicated it could not take on the responsibilities.