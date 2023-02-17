Jamaican Emily MacDonald earns first Ivy League medal Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Jamaican swimmer Emily MacDonald has won her first Ivy League Championship medal.

Competing as a member of Columbia Lions’ 800-yard freestyle relay team on Wednesday, MacDonald teamed up with Olivia Jubin, Aziza Ganihanova, and Allison Martin to set a new program record with a time of 7:10.44, beating the previous record by over four seconds.

The time was good for the bronze medal on the first night of the Women’s Ivy League Swimming and Diving Championships inside DeNunzio Pool on the campus of Princeton University.

MacDonald, a 19-year-old sophomore, recorded a second leg split of 1:48.35 as the Lions broke their school record of 7:14.81 set in 2014.

Princeton University easily won the gold medal. The quartet of Nikki Venema, Sabrina Johnston, Caroline Lewitt, and Ellie Marquardt finished in 7:05.85, which was a new DeNunzio Pool record and an NCAA B cut. The previous pool record of 7:06.98 was set in 2019 by Harvard.

Harvard University claimed silver in a time of 7:09.86

Earlier in the session, McDonald split 24.79 on the butterfly leg of the 200-yard medley relay. The Lions finished sixth overall in a time of 1:41.12.

Princeton University claimed the gold medal. The team of Alexa Pappas, Marquax, Venema, and Johnston finished with an Ivy, school, and pool record time of 1:36.89, along with an NCAA B cut.

NewsAmericasNow.com