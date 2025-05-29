Jamaican Man Sentenced For Killing Daughter Of Dancehall Icon In U.S. 

News Americas, New York, NY, June 11, 2025: Derrick Francis, a 43-year-old native of Kingston, Jamaica and resident of New York, has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the 2023 murder of Brianna McKoy, the daughter of veteran Jamaican dancehall sound system selector Ricky Trooper.

The sentencing was delivered by a three-judge panel at the Bridgeport Judicial District Court in Connecticut last week, following Francis’ conviction for murder in April after a four-day trial.

The court heard that on April 6, 2023, Francis fatally shot McKoy four times in a bedroom at a Vincelette Street condominium in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The couple’s 18-month-old son was in a playpen just feet away during the tragic incident.

“This case defies description,” said Judge Earl Richards, who spoke on behalf of the panel. He highlighted the disturbing nature of the case, particularly in the context of increasing domestic violence-related homicides.

Following the shooting, Francis fled to New York and later to Ohio, where he was arrested and found in possession of the murder weapon. He has been in custody ever since.

At the sentencing hearing, McKoy’s mother, Camile Hemmings, called for the maximum penalty of 60 years, describing her daughter as “a beautiful person, inside and out, with dreams and aspirations that will never be realised.” She questioned how anyone could commit such a heartless act.

Francis chose not to speak during the proceedings, but his attorney, Gerald Klein, appealed for leniency, citing his client’s challenging upbringing in Jamaica and his mental health struggles. However, Judge Richards made it clear that these factors did not justify the violent act.

“Mr. Francis must be held accountable. A rough upbringing is not an excuse for shooting the mother of your child in the head,” Richards stated.

The case has drawn widespread attention in both the Caribbean and the U.S., as communities grapple with the tragic loss of a young mother and the broader implications of domestic violence.