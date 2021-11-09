Jamaica’s Olympic relay gold medalist, Briana Williams has been nominated for the Female International Junior Athlete for 2021

Jamaica’s Olympic relay gold medalist, Briana Williams has been named among Athletics Weekly’s (AW) nominees for the Female International Junior Athlete for 2021.

Based in the United Kingdom, Athletics Weekly covers news, results, fixtures, coaching and product advice for all aspects of track and field, cross-country, road racing and race walking.

Each year, the online publication asks its readers to select their favourite athletes across several categories including International Athlete, British Athlete, International Junior Athlete, British Junior Athlete, Masters Athlete, and Para Athlete.

Williams, 19, was among an outstanding field of nominees that included Namibia’s Christine Mboma, the World Under-20 200 metres champion and Olympic silver medalist; the USA’s Athing Mu, the Olympic 800 metres and 4x400m relay gold medalist; Sweden’s Maja Askag, the European and World Under-20 long and triple jump champion; Silja Kosonen, the European and World Under-20 hammer-throw champion, and Saga Vanninen, the European and World Under-20 heptathlon champion.

Readers also cast their votes for their choice for the Mel Watman Award for Performance of the Year.

Williams was the fastest Under-20 female athlete over the 100 metres in 2021 with her personal best of 10.97 seconds. She was also a member of Jamaica’s 4×100 metres relay team that won gold in Tokyo in a national record of 41.02 seconds, the third-fastest time in history.

The results of the vote will be published in next month’s edition of Athletics Weekly.