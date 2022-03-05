January 2022 has said to show more economic improvement than January 2021 – NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Government has seen an improvement in the economic situation in January this year, in comparison to the corresponding period last year.

The Prime Minister provided the fiscal summary during his weekly Face-to-Face Program on NBC Radio on Wednesday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/FISCAL-IMPROVEMENT.mp3

Dr. Gonsalves said funds in excess of 40-million dollars were collected in January this year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/FISCAL-SITUATION.mp3