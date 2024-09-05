Japan Donates $3.2 Million in Medical Equipment to boost Healthcare in SVG

Three point two million Eastern Caribbean dollars’ worth of medical equipment donated to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, by the government of Japan.

The donation is expected to enhance healthcare services across the country, including the main hospital, polyclinics, and smart hospitals on both the mainland and The Grenadines.

The donated equipment includes two mobile x-ray units, supporting computers and software, 18 bedside monitoring units, 10 defibrillator units, 5 electrocardiogram machines, 25 automated external defibrillators, 2 blood gas analyzers, 2 suction units, and 4 autoclave units.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Non Resident Ambassador of Japan to St Vincent and the Grenadines Yutaka Matubara said the government of Japan takes great pleasure in the successful completion of the project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/JAPAN-HAND-OVER-1.mp3

Non Resident Ambassador of Japan to St Vincent and the Grenadines Yutaka Matubara

Meanwhile Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St Clair “Jimmy” Prince said the donation is timely in light of the devastation caused to health care facilities by Hurricane Beryl.

The Minister also said the donation comes at a time when the government is implementing the project known as the strengthening resilience health project in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/JAPAN-HAND-OVER-1-1.mp3

Photo credit: Trinidad Guardian