Japanese Ambassador congratulates PM Gonsalves on receiving one of Japan’s highest award

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves was conferred with one of Japan’s highest honors to foreign nationals.

The Prime Minister is the first Vincentian National to be conferred “The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun” for his outstanding contribution to strengthening the relationship and promoting the mutual understanding, between Japan and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking at the ceremony on Friday night at the Prime Minister’s Residence, Non Resident Ambassador of Japan to St Vincent and the Grenadines His Excellency Yutaka Matsubara congratulated the Prime Minister on his gracious acceptance one of Japan’s highest honors.

His Excellency Yutaka Matsubara explained that Friday’s event was an exceptional one as sitting heads of government rarely receive Japanese decorations.

