Jason Holder to replace Obed McCoy for the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that allrounder, Jason Holder has replaced left-arm fast bowler, Obed McCoy on the 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup.

McCoy was ruled out of the tournament because of a right shin injury.

He played the opening match against England last Saturday, but missed the second match against South Africa on Tuesday.

The change has been approved by the Tournament’s Technical Committee, and Holder, who was originally named as a traveling reserve, now joins the official squad and is available for selection for the third Super 12 match against Bangladesh at Sharjah tomorrow at 6.00 a. m.