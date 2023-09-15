Jeezy Left Fans Stunned, Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai

Rapper Jeezy has shocked the hip-hop community as he filed for divorce from his talk show host wife, Jeannie Mai, this week after two years of marriage.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the rapper filed a petition for divorce in the Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday, which says that he and his wife are separated and that the divorce is not expected to be contentious given that they signed pre-nuptial agreements.

The rapper shares a one-year-old Monaco Mai Jenkins, and according to the divorce petition, he is seeking joint legal custody of the child. The pair got married in March 2021, and shortly after, they announced that they were expecting a child despite Mai being fervent in expressing her desire not to have children in the past.

The news of the divorce comes just days after Jeannie Mai shared a sweet video of herself and their daughter praying and thanking God after Jeezy’s new book, Adversity for Sale, made the New York Times bestseller list.

“Your story has always been an inspiration to me but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist. This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling. I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love,” Jeannie wrote a week ago.

The news of the divorce has shocked fans of the rapper as many reeled from the news, especially since the couple appeared to be happily married.

One of Jeannie Mai’s recent posts from 11 weeks ago showed her and Jeezy going to Asia, where they spent time in Vietnam, where her mom and dad originate.

“All butterflies as I just went Live today with my finale episode to my first ever travel series, #TravelHunnay. My husband and I traveled to some of the most sacred places of my country, and I wasn’t ready to be so spiritually transformed. I wasn’t ready to face such heavy memories of my past as we scaled the Yen Tu mountains or to acknowledge some of my greatest fears that still hold me prisoner today. This episode is a love letter to my future self, the woman I long to become. This letter is also an invitation to all Mai Fam who yearn to birth the greatest potential that lives within themselves,” she captioned a post.