Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to build a tourism space station nearly as big as the ISS

The company plans to work alongside startup Sierra Space to bring the space station to fruition, and Boeing plans to design a research module on the station, though there are no guarantees the companies can make it happen. Such projects are still exorbitantly expensive and risky, likely costing in the tens of billions of dollars and requiring multiple safe launches before a human ever even floats aboard.

Blue Origin and Sierra Space plan to co-finance the space station, though executives declined to give an all-in cost estimate during a press conference Monday. They did add that they are expecting to sign on NASA as an anchor tenant, though it’s not exactly clear how such a partnership could take shape.

NASA has put out calls for proposals for commercial space stations as the 20-year-old International Space Station — which has hosted crews of professional astronauts from the United States, Russia and more than a hundred other countries — is nearing the end of its lifespan. Several other companies, including Texas-based startups Nanoracks and Axiom , have made similar proposals.

Blue Origin hopes Orbital Reef could be operational in the late 2020s, though it will have to get quite a bit done to make that happen. The company has only managed a few crewed suborbital flights so far, much like NASA first achieved back in the early 1960s, and it has yet to put a spacecraft in orbit, let alone a person. A space station would take a major leap.