JOB VACANCY: Sales Support team members

Wings Inc is looking for energetic Sales Support team members who deliver good customer care skills, good computer and keyboard skills, meet targets and deadlines independently and as a team, and provide good organisational and administrative support. Applicants should have a minimum of 7 CXC passes including Mathematics and English and have a willing, teachable, honest, friendly and ethical disposition. Please submit your applications and resume by 21 December 2022 to: [email protected]

