Joe Root named Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year – NBC SVG

England captain, Joe Root has been named men’s Test Cricketer of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Despite a difficult year for his team, Root hit 1,708 runs in 2021, the third most in a calendar year in Tests.

He scored two double centuries and a further four hundreds, including three in successive Tests against India.

Root was also nominated for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, that award going to Pakistan bowler, Shaheen Afridi.