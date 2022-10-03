Joevandy Joseph is the Boys Under-16 Independence Singles Table Tennis Assessment Champion

Joevandy Joseph won the Boys Under-16 Independence Singles Table Tennis Assessment Championship last Saturday by beating Lamont Gregg 11-4, 11-4, 11-4 at the West St George Secondary School at Belair.

Kimoni Shoy defeated Zayden Cyrus 11-8, 11-8, 16-14 to secure third-place.

In the Semi-Finals, Joevandy Joseph beat Zayden Cyrus 11-5, 14-16, 11-6, and Lamont Gregg won from Kimoni Shoy 11-7, 12-10, 12-10.

Damion Dublin won the Under-35 Championship after victory over Akeil De Roche 11-2, 12-10, 11-7, 9-11, 11-4.

In the Semi-Finals, Dublin defeated Joevandy Joseph 11-1, 12-10, 11-8, and De Roche won from Kimoni Shoy 11-4, 11-5, 11-7.

Joseph won the Third-place play-off by beating Shoy 11-8, 11-4, 11-2, 11-7.

National Women’s players, Leah Cumberbatch and Jessica Mc Carter were among the 40 participants in the Championships.