Joycelyn Savage Reveals Pregnancy For R. Kelly: “Robert is extremely excited”

Joycelyn Savage dropped a bomb on Friday afternoon, noting that she is carrying a child for embattled R&B singer R. Kelly. The R&B singer was recently sentenced to 30 years in jail for racketeering, sex trafficking, and other offenses.

On Friday, Savage released her new tell-all book, Love and Joy of Robert, in which she revealed that she is pregnant with the singer’s baby.

Savage recently revealed that R. Kelly proposed to her on the day of his sentencing by sending an engagement ring to her house even though he was heading to jail for 30 years, where he is likely to spend the rest of his life.

In the 11-page book (back and front 24 pages) released on Amazon on Friday, Savage, who is one of Kelly’s alleged victims, claims that she is months along with the pregnancy.

Joycelyn Savage said she knew a few months after 55-year-old Kelly sent her an engagement ring.

“Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body. I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting,” she said. “It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us,” the book read, according to the NY Post.

The book does not say when or how R. Kelly could have impregnated Joycelyn Savage as he has been locked away for more than a year. Savage, who has denied any allegations that she is a victim of Kelly, also shared a sonogram of the pregnancy.

Savage also said that R. Kelly had some input in the book as he was the one who approved the image of the sonogram.

The 26-year-old says she is “hoping for him to be released and prepare for new beginnings,” in the book.

Last month before his sentencing, Savage wrote a letter to the judge pleading for leniency from the court. In the letter, she revealed that they were engaged. She also said that she is not a victim of the music icon.

Online, social media users speculated about the pregnancy as they questioned the veracity of the claim. Some questioned whether Savage had been allowed conjugal visits, and some have even surmised that if she is truly pregnant, she might be married to the singer.

There were speculations before that Kelly might have married Savage in the same way he married an underaged Aaliyah to prevent her from testifying against him decades ago.

His Attorneys have not responded to the claims.