JP Eustace Secondary Wins Schools’ Song Competition at Nine Nights 

20 December 2025
Images posted by the National Parks, Rivers, and Beaches Authority (NPRBA).

By Admin. Updated 11:33 a.m., Saturday, December 20, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4). 

The Dr. J.P. Eustace Memorial Secondary School has won the schools’ song competition at the Nine Nights of Lights’ “Rhythms in the Garden” event on December 19. 

The schools choir out-sang and outperformed those of seven other secondary schools who participated in the competition. 

They received the first prize of $1,000.

In second position was the Sandy Bay Secondary School who received $500 while the Bethel High School placed third, receiving $300.

The activity formed part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the festival which began in 2015. 

Nine Nights of Lights at the St. Vincent Botanical Garden continued tonight with a children’s talent show and extravaganza.

There will be giveaways, face painting, bouncing castles, and games. 

Tonight’s event (December 20) begins at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $5 for children and $10 for adults. 

Nine Nights of Lights festivities which includes, food, music, and lights, will continue until 24 December. 

END

 

