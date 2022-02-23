Justice March Held For Murdered Caribbean Immigrant

A scene from the Justice for Peter Spencer march held on Feb. 21, 2022.

By NAN STAFF WRITER

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Feb. 23, 2022: Seventy-three days have already passed since a 29-year-old Caribbean immigrant was shot to death during a hunting trip with white acquaintances, but no one still has not been arrested and charged to date.

On Monday, dozens marched in downtown Pittsburgh, PA as they justice for Peter Bernando Spencer, the Jamaican migrant who was killed on Dec. 12, 2021 in Venango County in what relatives call a modern day lynching. Police say he was shot nine times – once in the mouth, twice in his buttocks, and six times in the chest, back and abdomen.

“What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!,” protesters chanted Monday. Several streets were shut down during the march as dozens marched with Spencer’s family holding “Justice for Peter Spencer” signs and wearing t-shirts in his memory.

The Venango County district attorney and others investigating the case have so far made no arrests as Spencer’s family express frustration with the case is being handled.

“We just want to know what happened to my brother. We’re looking for the truth in that matter,” said Tehilah Spencer, Peter Spencer’s brother.

He said it appears there is a double standard when it comes to homicide cases and compared it to missing Uber driver Christi Spicuzza’s death.

“Her suspect of her murder was put out two days later. They knew the face. They knew the name. Two months later, they know the dude admitted to killing my brother. All of this is known but we can’t know the name. What are they protecting? What is the double standard?” Tehilah said.

Tehilah said his family has hired a private investigator and medical examiner in hopes to get more answers on the case.

“We have found out some very interesting information throughout all of this,” Tehilah said.

“The disrespect of how they’re handling it. They ask my mom, they said, ‘Oh, does he have any gang affiliations or tattoos?’ They were there on the scene that day. They clearly seen this man has no tattoos on his body,” Tehilah revealed.

He said until there’s an arrest in the case, his family will continue to fight for justice, saying his brother didn’t deserve to die.

“He was hustling every single day trying to get to his American dream in any way he can,” Tehilah said.

“We want fair justice. That’s what we want. Justice for that life,” said Peter’s father Conrad Spencer.

Jamaican immigrant Peter Bernado Spencer, 29, was shot nine times, once in the mouth, twice in his buttocks, and six times in the chest and abdomen.

Spencer called Pittsburgh home. He migrated to the US in 2013, was on a camping trip with 3 white males and a white female when he was killed. He was dropped off by his fiancée King.

King said she received a text shortly afterward to say he was staying the night. But at 2.30 a.m. on December 12, Franklin police were called to the cabin at 279 Carls Road in Rockland Township and found the Jamaican immigrant dead at the scene.

Paul Jubas, an attorney for the Spencer family, said he is not surprised that Spencer would have accepted an invitation, even though family members said he was the only Black man at the camp.

“He was an outdoorsman and he loved nature. He loved being in nature. He loved being among the animals of nature. This is something he would regularly do. It’s exactly why he would have been out there,” Jubas said.

PA police said they found multiple guns and drugs at the scene of the cabin and detained and questioned four people, including a 25-year-old white man they called a suspect. But all four were released from custody and to date, remain free as no charges have been filed.

Spencer’s killing has captured international attention, including in Jamaica and the Jamaican Diaspora, and prompted outrage from Caribbean American and Black leaders who are concerned the murder may have been racially motivated.

His family’s attorney wants the FBI/Department of Justice to get involved in the investigation and provide transparency. The family also wants the Venango County district attorney to refer the case to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and for the Venango County coroner to turn over all photos and other pertinent information to forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht.

On Jan. 19th, Shapiro has said he expected the autopsy report in three to four weeks but to date, no word has come on the autopsy or the case.

State police only say they continue to investigate the case.

A GoFundMe for Spencer’s fiancée has so far reached nearly $50,000 of its $60,000 goal.