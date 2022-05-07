Justin Budd Reacts To Spice Breakup Rumors, Unfollowed Each Other On IG

Justin Budd has seemingly react to rumors he and Spice have called it quits.

Dancehall artiste Spice has dominated the music scenes locally and internationally for over a decade. While the entertainer is very open with her fans, who she frequently calls her besties, they haven’t quite been able to figure out one thing. What’s going on with her and her director beau, Justin Budd?

The couple first made their debut in late 2020 when the “Go Dung Deh” singer made a heartfelt post on Instagram, wishing her boyfriend a happy birthday. The photos shared depicted the couple on a swingset, hugging and smiling for the camera.

Since then, the pair has not skimmed on the PDA. They have been spotted vacationing together in dreamy and picturesque vacation spots and spending birthdays and holidays with Spice and her children. Budd, a 34-year-old director, has supported the momtrepreneur and has shown up for her at shows and events consistently since their relationship’s debut.

Over the past few weeks, fans have speculated that something is awry between the entertainer and her beau.

While neither party has confirmed a split, both parties have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Justin Budd has also been MIA from the artiste’s most recent performances, which is unlike him.

Instagram

Spice has also removed most of the photos of herself and Budd from her Instagram page, hinting at trouble in paradise. She also posted a video reel captioned, “Stop trying to fix things [that are] already broken.”

Another key piece of evidence comes via a video clip showing Spice in a vehicle with a close friend. As they chit-chat and poke fun at each other, Spice can be heard saying, “A you mash up mi and di man.” This is followed by an uproar of laughter by the pair.

Spice, who had been spotted in Jamaica earlier this week, seems quite unbothered by the chatter on social media, even ignoring the hints she herself has been dropping. Spice recently made a post on her Instagram where she is seen in mommy mode sporting her black wig at her child’s school.

In the video, in her full-on Grace Hamilton mommy mode, the dancehall veteran says, “Hold on, let me tell you something. When you see me at school, stop coming up to me and calling me Spice. Spice is not here. You gotta know the difference. When you see me in my black wig, this is Grace Hamilton. I’m at my kid’s school, I’m a mother. I don’t even know where Spice is. Don’t get it twisted, this is two different personas.”

On the other hand, Justin Budd still has videos of the Graci Noir CEO and her children plastered on his Instagram timeline.

Justin Budd also responded to a fan who asked him about the status of his relationship with Spice on Instagram.

Screenshot IG

“What happened to you an @spiceofficial again kmt every minute unuh fall out an stop following each other,” the fan asked. Budd quickly responded, “People like you are the reason for breakups.”