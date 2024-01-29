Kansas City Chiefs wins the first of Sunday’s Conference Championship game

San Francisco 49ers produced a thrilling fightback to set up a Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Defending champions, Kansas City Chiefs won the first of Sunday’s Conference Championship games. They beat Baltimore Ravens 17-10 to reach the NFL’s big game for a fourth time in five years.

Detroit Lions, one of just four NFL teams never to play in the Super Bowl, then led 24-7 at half-time against five-time winners San Francisco 49ers, who scored 17 points in a dramatic eight-minute span to draw level, before going in front for the first time with just under 10 minutes left.

San Francisco 49ers held on to win 34-31 and set up a repeat of Super Bowl 54, when Kansas City Chiefs beat them 31-20 in Miami.

After winning Super Bowl 57 last year, Kansas City Chiefs now have the chance to cement their dynasty by winning a third NFL title in five years and becoming the first back-to-back champions since the New England Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.