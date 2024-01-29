Kansas City Chiefs wins the first of Sunday’s Conference Championship game

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Kansas City Chiefs wins the first of Sunday’s Conference Championship game
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

San Francisco 49ers produced a thrilling fightback to set up a Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Defending champions, Kansas City Chiefs won the first of Sunday’s Conference Championship games. They beat Baltimore Ravens 17-10 to reach the NFL’s big game for a fourth time in five years.

Detroit Lions, one of just four NFL teams never to play in the Super Bowl, then led 24-7 at half-time against five-time winners San Francisco 49ers, who scored 17 points in a dramatic eight-minute span to draw level, before going in front for the first time with just under 10 minutes left.

San Francisco 49ers held on to win 34-31 and set up a repeat of Super Bowl 54, when Kansas City Chiefs beat them 31-20 in Miami.

See also

After winning Super Bowl 57 last year, Kansas City Chiefs now have the chance to cement their dynasty by winning a third NFL title in five years and becoming the first back-to-back champions since the New England Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

 