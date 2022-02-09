Kanye West Begs God To Bring His Family Back Amid Kim Kardashian & Their Kids Vogue Spread

Kanye West is pleading with God to bring his family back together.

The 44-year-old had previously publicized his desire to reunite with his family. But the “Donda” artiste has been raising eyebrows over the past few days when he continued to verbally attack his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, accusing her of keeping his children from him and later demanding a public apology.

Kanye West also alleged that Kim Kardashian had accused him of putting out a hit on her, and he asked his social media followers to tell him how he could stop his 8-year-old daughter, North, from posting videos on Tik Tok without his permission.

However, today, the rapper wiped his feed of all the previous drama. He then shared a collage of photos of his children from Kim’s Vogue photoshoot and captioned it, “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

While many social media users have sympathized with the rapper, arguing that his desire to have his family back has fueled his latest antics, others are not buying into the contradicting posts.

“Kanye is confused AF, if you want them back act right tf,” one person said, while another added, “All he wanted was Kim back in the first place that’s why he making a big deal out of everything she doing with the kids.”

Others sourced his bipolar disorder as the reason behind the confusing outbursts. “This is what bipolar disorder looks like,” one user commented. “He needs help. It’s not funny anymore,” another said.

Kanye West has always been open about his mental health issues and was admitted to psychiatric care in 2016. Social media users are speculating that the ongoing divorce and separation from his family may have been a trigger for him.

Interestingly though, Kim’s desires do not seem to be matching Kanye’s. In Vogue’s March cover story, the Skims founder said the reason she left the “Stronger” rapper was to make herself happy and appeared to be unapologetic about her decision.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy, and I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good,” she said. “Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.”

The reality TV star does not seem to be interested in reigniting romantic flames with Kanye West. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 and has since moved on with Pete Davidson, while Kanye has been dating Julia Fox.